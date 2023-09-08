Veteran actress Dame Judy Dench is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, with an illustrious career and a lot of experience along with wisdom. The actress once gave her opinion when several eminent personalities from the film industry got involved in s*x scandals, including people like, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others. She felt disgusted by the way the actresses felt in the industry amidst all the s*xual predators. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The English actress has done a lot of memorable works in her career, including suave spy flicks including Skyfall and Casino Royale. Unfortunately, the senior actress has been suffering an age-related macular degeneration that resulted in her failing eyesight, and she shared she ‘can’t see anymore’.

A few years back, when Hollywood was struggling with several s*xual predatory controversies, Dame Judi Dench gave out her opinion on the matter. She, at the time, was present at the premiere of the film Murder On The Orient Express in London, as per Sky News. Addressing the Me Too scandal and all the other similar controversies said, “now getting a bit out of hand”. She also said, “It is scandalous, but it’s very hard when a lot of people concerned are great friends of yours.”

Dame Judi Dench further added, “I feel loyal to them, and at the same time, I feel appalled by what has happened to a lot of young actresses who had no way of getting out.” The Academy Award Winning actress further mentioned that there was no easy or quick remedy to the s*xual harassment by eminent personalities. The people needed to behave better.

Kevin Spacey, who was also charged with s*xual misconduct, found support in Dame Judi Dench when he was replaced for a Ridley Scott film owing to the allegations. She mentioned Spacey as a good friend, and as per The Guardian, she said, “I can’t approve, in any way, of the fact that – whatever he has done – that you then start to cut him out of the films … Are we to do that throughout history? Are we to go back throughout history and anyone who has misbehaved in any way, or who has broken the law, or who has committed some kind of offence, are they always going to be cut out? Are we going to extrude them from our history?”

She added, “I don’t know about the conditions of it, but nevertheless, he is, and was, a most wonderful actor. I can’t imagine what he is doing now.”

Dame Judi Dench’s faith in fellow actor Kevin Spacey proved true as he was recently cleared of all charges of s*xual misconduct.

