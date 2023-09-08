Kim Go Eun is one of the most well-known actresses in South Korea, who is known for depicting versatile characters in her K-dramas. Be it bubbly, sweet and innocent Ji Eun Tak from Goblin or the bada*s Oh Inju from Little Women – she can do it. She even played a different character in Yumi Cells. Now, while we are explaining how confident she looks on screen, she is quite different in real life.

Yes, that’s true. Scroll ahead and check out Go Eun’s recent appearance at the Chanel event, and you will know why. Her behaviour in front of the paps gets quite bizarre, which leaves her massive fanbase in question of her personality.

Kim Go Eun was recently seen at the Chanel event looking all glamorous in a Chanel sweatshirt with white and black designs, which she paired with a black latex skirt. However, it’s her shyness in front of the paps that attracted a lot of attention. While the media was taking her pictures, she got all shy as someone from the paps said something. She started laughing, and while covering her face with her bag, she ran from the photo-taking area.

Check out the video as it’s going viral on all over Twitter (X)

she's so random I love her 😭 pic.twitter.com/tiPGAwu6Jg — ⟡ (@ggonebot) September 6, 2023

And this is not the first time that Kim Go Eun has gone viral for her shy nature in front of the paps. Check out this video as it once again got resurfaced:

The Goblin actress has a huge fan following, and these videos left them laughing out loud. One wrote, “this is so memeable.”

Another one joked, “Everytime she gets random i can just think in her cells doing a mess into her lol alkdlakjsfas”

A few call her out to be “super shy”.

One of the fans mentioned Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay, from Friends.

She's giving me Phoebe buffay vibes 😭🤍. pic.twitter.com/QGGK4YL79I — Harry 𝕏 (@daexshiv) September 6, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts about Kim Go Eun’s cute nature? Let us know.

