Ashton Kutcher has recently invited himself a bag full of controversies as he tried defending Danny Masterson, who has been convicted of two rapes and has been sentenced to 30 years life imprisonment. Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis, who worked with Masterson in ‘That 70s Show’ From 1998 – 2006, presented character letters for their former co-star receiving a lot of flak for supporting a rapist.

The internet has now opened up a Pandora box against Kutcher, arguing what kind of a man he always has been. Right from his Punk’d pranks being tasteless to a crass ad where he played a Bollywood producer, everything is being discussed at length.

It all started with a post that made the internet remember a chips ad endorsed by Ashton Kutcher, which was pulled down after it was called racist. Kutcher played a brown-faced Indian Producer in the ad and it was called out at the time it was released as well.

Now, the same discussion resurfaced on the internet after a Reddit user shared a link to the ad. But from the ad, this discussion opened a Pandora box about the kind of person Ashton Kutcher has always been. People remembered the absolutely ridiculous pranks he played. A comment read, “We should also be revisiting some of his horrible Punk’d pranks that put people (but mostly women) in terrible danger. Like the time he convinced Serena Williams that a baby was being kidnapped and she ended up in a high-speed chase through Los Angeles trying to get the kid back.”

Another one recalled, “or the ones where the prank is just woman celebrity minding her business and dax shepard comes out n*ked and semi-harasses her /:” A third user wrote, “Or how Justin Timberlake was close to a panic attack when he was told the IRS was taking his things including his mother’s beloved dogs.”

A user recalled, “Ahem: the prank where Justin Long and Jonah Hill get underage girls drunk then downplay it when their ‘dad’ finds the girls. Meanwhile, Danny Masterson down the road is…..”

A user wrote, “Always thought he was a terrible actor who became so popular thanks to his looks and his marrying Demi Moore, but I also believed he was a semi-decent person. Is he just using philanthropy to distract the public from his trash personality?” An irked comment read, “Everything I’ve been learning about this man in the last 36 hours has been absolutely awful.”

Another comment read, “Yeah, he rebranded himself pretty well. And Hollywood, and people tend to have short memories. I wonder if that will happen again.” A user pointed out, “And society was going to continue letting him successfully rebrand as a family man who fights against child s*x trafficking until he showed his hand as someone who actually is fine with rape!” Some even pointed out how he had been with his girlfriends, “iirc, he condescendingly told January Jones that she sucked at acting while they were dating. Another comment read, “There has literally been shit between him and nearly every woman he has been linked with. Brittany Murphy, Demi Moore, January Jones.”

Coming back to the ad, it was shared on a Reddit community r/cringe, and you can check it out here.

People even discussed his relationship with Mila Kunis when she was 14, and Ashton Kutcher was 21 while they were working on the show together.

