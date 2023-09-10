Mia Khalifa is a well-known figure in the entertainment world, recognized for her previous career as an adult film actress and her subsequent endeavours in various fields. Her brief but impactful stint in the p*rn film industry garnered significant attention and controversy, propelling her into the spotlight.

While she left the industry a long time ago, she is quite active on Instagram. Her racy pics on the photosharing platform often go viral on social media. She also gets trolled online for her pics and her brief stint in p*rn industry but that doesn’t stop her from sharing her opinions on the platform.

Former adult star Mia Khalifa took to Twitter and shared about “beating teenage pregnancy” now that she’s reached her 30s. The Lebanese-American hottie made the light-hearted quip in a post to her 5.5 million followers. “Making it through your 20’s without kids counts as beating teen pregnancy btw,” she wrote.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Making it through your 20’s without kids counts as beating teen pregnancy btw — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 8, 2023

Shortly after Mia Khalifa posted a tweet, her dedicated fan base enthusiastically embraced her comment. The tweet received substantial attention, amassing 397,200 views and thousands of likes, as anticipated. However, some internet users seized the opportunity to engage in trolling, making connections to her previous career in the adult film industry.

One of her followers on X commented “You’ve aced the ultimate bonus level! Not just beating teen pregnancy, but mastering your 20s like a pro”, while another wrote “Oh, absolutely! Dodging teen pregnancy in 20s is basically the gold medal of adulting, right?”

A third fan noted that “people over 25 are not teenagers” and another proffered, “Well, I did read somewhere that the instances of teen pregnancy drop to 0% once you reach 20”. Here are some of the reactions below:

You’ve aced the ultimate bonus level! 🎮👶 Not just beating teen pregnancy, but mastering your 20s like a pro. 🙌 — Ashish Arora (@AshishArora_06) September 8, 2023

You’re already leaving a legacy behind. — Emilio (@MyLow_21) September 9, 2023

Lebanese math — Lane Meyer (@lainepierre767) September 8, 2023

I guess making it TO your 20s without kids counts, already. — Bad Horse (@BadHorseBad) September 8, 2023

Go back to your weed. — Joseph Dillon (@Jmdillon78) September 8, 2023

You were ran through in your 20s. On cam. Just wasn’t exactly mother material — mikey (@_mikesamples_) September 10, 2023

Meanwhile, in her most recent Instagram post, Mia Khalifa offered a glimpse into her morning routine for her extensive following of 27.5 million followers. In a brief video accompanied by the caption “Mornings start with a ginger shot, journal entry, and some meditation music to cleanse my energy,” Mia is captured on the balcony of a contemporary apartment high-rise, donning a bathrobe as she sits at a small bistro table, enjoying the sunny morning.

