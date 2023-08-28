Kanye West and Julia Fox made headlines last year for their short-lived relationship. It was the time when Kanye was striving hard to win back his then-estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but then began dating the Italian-American model. The duo soon made their relationship public as they stepped out in matching denim outfits. While their looks reminded people of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s 2001 AMA appearance, they were also trolled for the same.

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, met Fox at New Year’s Eve 2021. The two soon hit it off and started going out.

In January 2022, they made their first public appearance together when they stepped out in Paris, France, wearing matching denim outfits. Kanye West wore a baggy denim jacket with matching jeans and accessorised his look with black gloves, boots and goggles. On the other hand, Julia Fox opted for a cropped jacket with conical cups covering her breasts and a matching pair of jeans. She carried a black sling, wore gold earrings and fashioned dramatic black eye makeup.

It seems that the former couple tried to recreate what Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake did, leaving everyone stunned, with their appearance at 2001 AMAs. While Timberlake wore a denim jacket and jeans with a matching hat, Spears stunned in a strapless denim dress. But Kanye West and Julia Fox’s stylish outing backfired as they were brutally trolled by netizens.

Nobody at all: Kanye and Julia: We worth more den ‘em (denim) 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/LUXZWC1pNI — OBR – Midwest Media (@MidwestMediaOBR) January 27, 2022

The Britney Spears Justin Timberlake denim date look is now as distant from us as Ronald Reagan almost getting assassinated was from the Britney Timberlake denim date pic.twitter.com/s7U2vT7lti — 🕳⚰️💨 (@hedlike_a_hole) January 29, 2022

Reacting to their look, a Twitter user wrote, “Wtf Is the outfit for me lmfao,” while another penned, “What type of dressing is this one now…”

A third one commented, “The fashion is not peng.”

Kanye West and Julia Fox called it quits after going out for six weeks. Do you think the former couple was trying to recreate Britney and Justin’s iconic denim look? Let us know in the space below.

