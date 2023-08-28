Zayn Malik needs no introduction, given his accomplishments in the music field. The Bradford-born British singer – who began his career as part of the boy band One Direction, made a name for himself after breaking away from the group (before they went on a hiatus) and has millions of fans across the globe. He’s often followed by the paps and fans wherever he goes, which sometimes results in negative news being published around him.

However, today, we bring you the news of when Zayn nearly came to blows with a man outside a NYC club after he allegedly wanted a picture with the singer. Read on to know all that happened and even watch a shirtless Malik lose his cool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared on social media by TMZ in 2021, Zayn Malik can be seen nearly coming to blows with a man outside Amsterdam Billiards Club in New York City. According to the publication, the altercation occurred when the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer stepped out of the club for a smoke alone and the man – who exited the nearby Little Sister Lounge, picked a fight with him for no apparent reason.

The report states that the unknown man picked a fight for no reason with the ‘Pillow Talk’ singer and reportedly even called him a homophobic slur – it’s still unclear what it was. As seen in the clip, after verbally attacking Malik, the man eventually lunged at him but was kept away from the former 1D bandmate by people seemingly part of his team. During the verbal spat, Zayn also hurled back insults and occasionally kept dropping the F-bomb. He eventually left the scene without a physical altercation between him and the man.

What’s interesting to note is that Zayn Malik was shirtless in the video during this altercation. Sources told the above-mentioned portal that Malik had his shirt on inside the Amsterdam Billiards Club. Check out the clip here: (Warning: Explicit Language)

Zayn Malik is a proper bradford boy isn’t he? Gets in a fight & whips his shirt off 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C6HzcKHpBv — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) June 5, 2021

Talking about the incident, one of the Amsterdam Billiards Club’s owners told Page Six, “Zayn is in here a lot and we absolutely love having him. He was here for a few hours playing pool and ping-pong with a bunch of people, and there were no problems.” He added, “I heard that the [scuffle] started over the guy wanting a photo, but I’m not sure. It happened outside. We gave him an Amsterdam Billiards T-shirt and are bummed he wasn’t wearing it outside!”

What do you think of celebrities having no privacy in public? Do you think Zayn Malik was justified in verbally hitting back at the slurs thrown his way? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and throwback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Is Now Christopher Nolan’s Highest Earning Non-Batman Movie Beating Inception At The Domestic Box Office; The Reign Continues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News