One of the most touted pairs in Hollywood at one point a couple of years ago was that of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The former couple, in their time together, set many goals and very definitely a favourite one for many across the globe. But hell broke loose one day and fate separated the two as they decided to part their ways and walk different paths while sharing the joint custody of their daughter. But amid all this was the episode of allegations made by Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid against Zayn. The latter has finally broken his silence.

For the unversed, Zayn and Gigi were first linked to each other in the end of 2015 and dated each other for five years before they broke up in late 2021. While they kept the breakup away from public eye, the speculations didn’t stop. At one point a news spoke about an altercation that also involved Gigi’s mother Yolanda and she accused the former One Direction star of pushing her.

Zayn had kept his silence for the past almost two years and never bothered reacting to it publically. But now he is talking about the episode where she calls daughter Khai the reason why he never thought of bringing things out in the public. He thinks he dealt with the entire situation in the best way possible. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Hollywood Life, talking to Alex Cooper on his podcast Call Her Daddy, Zayn Malik spoke about not reacting to Yolanda Hadid’s allegations publically. Saying that he didn’t want to get involved with the online response because it takes a lot of time, he said, “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter Khai amid the pandemic and now share her joint custody. He added how he thought of her while contemplating a public response then. “I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her,” he said. “Any narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it.”

He then called his way of handling the scene the best way. “I believe I dealt with it in the best way like in amicable, respectful way and that’s all that needs to be said, you know; yeah, just I feel like it’s a lot of negativity,” Zayn Malik said. “If something happens in the family, I’d rather keep that between the family, you know, you don’t need a whole audience of people and opinions because it’s hard enough to manage between two.”

