Bradley Cooper has several accolades in his kitty for all the right reasons. He is a fabulous actor who has tried every genre of film. Be it action, thriller or romance, he has done it all. While he has won several hearts with his acting, did you know that before becoming a star, he was interested in writing? Yes, the artist was once an aspiring journalist who wrote for popular publications. During one such session, he decided to kiss and tell and spill some juicy beans about his life.

The actor once penned a very personal piece where he discussed his hook-up with a close friend of his. While he did not share any explicit details, getting an insight into his earlier life was quite something. To learn more, scroll on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the age of 18, Bradley Cooper was interning with Philadelphia Daily News. He wrote a piece titled “When Best Friends Cross The Line.” As the name suggests, the article was about the time when he had s*x with his BFF. The story began with the Hangover actor saying, “Can best friends who are of the opposite s*x hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far.” He even shared the picture of the lady with him, and we gotta say – quite a bold move.

A Twitter user shared the newspaper clip where Bradley Cooper talked about ‘crossing the line’ with his friend Deborah Landes. He explained that before hooking up with her, he maintained a line as she was his friend’s girlfriend. “There has always been an underlying attraction between the two of us but it was never confronted until this year. Before, we could never fathom the idea of being more than just friends, especially because she was involved in a relationship with a friend of mine. After the broke up, things began to change,” he wrote.

Take A Look:

Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far." Bold. pic.twitter.com/DDyKIFtNqM — tommy rowan (@tommyrowan) January 23, 2018

The Silver Linings Playbook actor revealed that they never officially became a couple and let things simply ‘flow.’ They talked about other people they found attractive and remained close anyway. It also had to do with the fact that they were both seniors and knew that their relationship might not stand the test of time.

Well, Bradley Cooper later got married to Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and separated in 2007. Obviously, his relationship with Deborah did not last, but it was cute to get a glimpse of A Star Is Born actor’s earlier affair.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jackie Chan Expressed His Wish To Play Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Iron Man’ Labelling Everyone As ‘Fools’ For Not Hiring Him In The MCU Role: “Nobody Pays Me Big Money…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News