‘She’s brought colour back to my life!’ Zayn Malik pays touching tribute to two-year-old daughter(Photo Credit: Bang Showbiz)

Zayn Malik says his two-year-old daughter Khai has brought “colour” back into his life.

The former One Direction singer, 30, had his only child with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 28, from whom he split in October 2021, and has now given a rare insight into how he’s been impacted by parenthood.

In his first interview in six years, Zayn Malik told the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast: “Since I’ve had my daughter the main thing in my life is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview.”

