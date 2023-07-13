Kourtney Kardashian is growing and glowing, proudly flaunting her adorable baby bump in fashionable swimsuits. In the latest, she channelled her inner Barbie as she dons a sultry two-piece when the entire world is going through Barbie fever. The Kardashians star is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, and amid her feud with sister Kim, the Poosh founder is having a gala time on her exotic Hawaii vacation.

The couple went through many treatments before they finally conceived; however, they have kids from their previous relationships. The recent vacation is to celebrate her daughter Penelope’s 11th birthday, and she was previously seen sporting a s*xy leopard print bikini from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski‘s swimsuit line Inamorata.

After ruling social media with her animal print beach-wear, Kourtney Kardashian rocked a hot pink cut-out beachwear and shared the snaps on her official Instagram handle. She sported an asymmetrical Le Body Perola bodysuit worth $400 paired with a La Jupe Perola skirt costing around $483-$690, and the skirt and bodysuit set were held together by large and colourful beads. She captioned the post, “Aloha”, having snaps of her in that popping bikini from the hotel room in Kauai.

Kourtney Kardashian paired an oversized straw hat to complete her ideal vacay look and carried a bright yellow Celine Phantom Bag for $1,145, flaunting her baby bump completely immersed in the holiday spirits.

Check out her pics here:

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s ongoing feud involving the Italian wedding and Kim allegedly using her sister’s marriage to crack a deal with Dolce & Gabbana has been the hot topic of the internet for the past few days.

Kourtney is currently seen on their reality family show, The Kardashians Season 3, along with all the other Kardashian-Jenner family members.

