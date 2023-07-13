ARMY, gather up because Jungkook is coming to take your heart away. The beloved member of the global sensation BTS is set to release his highly anticipated solo single on July 14th, and the excitement in the air is palpable. Even before the official release, the singing sensation managed to create a massive frenzy on the internet with the teaser that left fans in complete awe. But that’s not all. As soon as the teaser dropped, fans flocked to the video streaming site YouTube and helped the singer in achieving a monumental feat.

The teaser for the singer’s upcoming single, titled ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, introduced the world to his upcoming collaboration. The clip also featured the talented Han So Hee as his model, which gave the teaser an extra touch of flair. So, it was obvious that the teaser was destined to be a huge success and didn’t take long to create waves, as it soared past the one million views mark on YouTube in just 10 minutes. This achievement shattered the previous record held by Lisa, whose teaser for “Lalisa” reached one million views in 18 minutes.

Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ teaser has entered history books by becoming the fastest music video teaser by a Korean/K-pop soloist to hit one million views on YouTube. The feat speaks volumes about his immense popularity and the unwavering support of his dedicated fanbase, ARMY. The BTS Charts & Votings shared a screenshot from the video and captioned the tweet, “Seven (ft. Latto)” by #JUNGKOOK (10 mins) breaks the record as the fastest music video teaser by Korean/Kpop soloist in history to reach 1 million views on YouTube, previously held by “LALISA” (18 mins)!”

“Seven (ft. Latto)” by #JUNGKOOK (10 mins) breaks the record as the fastest music video teaser by Korean/Kpop soloist in history to reach 1 million views on YouTube, previously held by “LALISA” (18 mins)! pic.twitter.com/ijpNwbSQcA — BTS Charts & Votings (@btschartstudio) July 12, 2023

Within 40 minutes of its release, the teaser of ‘Seven’ surpassed another milestone when it became the fastest music video teaser to amass two million views on YouTube. The speed at which the teaser racked up views is truly astounding and tells us about Jungkook’s ability to captivate hearts.

In the 16-second teaser for ‘SEVEN’, Jungkook and Han So-hee engage in a heated argument at a restaurant. Amidst the chaos, a chandelier falls, and Jungkook’s soothing vocals tease, “Weight of the world on your shoulders.” The concept and overall idea behind the track remain shrouded in mystery, but that didn’t stop fans from going gaga over the entire setting. ARMY is excited and curious about its official release, eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the song’s full concept and the impact it will have on their hearts.

