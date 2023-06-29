The South Korean boy band BTS is among the most popular musical groups in the industry. While the band manages to make it to headlines and even Twitter’s trending list every day, its members choose to stay away from any sort of controversy. However, there was a time when Jin fell into a condom controversy that made his fans go in a frenzy.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, made his debut at the age of 20 alongside his fellow bandmates in 2013. The singer is the eldest one in the band and enjoys a massive following of over 45.8 million on Instagram.

While Jin has always stayed away from addressing his dating rumours and never let his jolly image jeopardise, he was responsible for the band’s first scandal. Soon after BTS’ debut in 2013, its members often interacted with fans and shared glimpses of their daily lives with them. Jin was involved in producing a cookery course show in which he talked to the ARMY while tasting some delicacies.

Once, during the show, Jin sat on his chair with a meal before him on a table. While he looked cute in casual attire, the room in the background was a mess. As the K-Pop star ran the episode, some eagle-eyed ARMY spotted an XL-size condom packet in a box on the floor. As it caught the attention of a large number of Twitter users, the entire situation turned into a scandal. BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment soon released a statement clarifying that the King size condoms were a gift from a fan.

How can you forget about the infamous king size condom Jin accident which was the first ever scandal of bts lol pic.twitter.com/F54rPdfiKx — paula (@matmakline) December 30, 2019

For the unversed, BTS has seven members: Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook and J-Hope. Last year, after announcing a temporary hiatus, Jin began his military training, followed by J-Hope.

