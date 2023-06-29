Zayn Malik has always spoken his mind but it got him in trouble when in 2018 he claimed that he no longer identified as a Muslim. The former One Direction member got brutally slammed on the Internet for his remarks at the time. In an interview with a leading fashion magazine, Zayn confirmed that he did not believe in any religion and no longer carried out religion’s practices, including daily prayer. Scroll down to read more.

Zayn Malik, on the work front, is currently gearing up for his fourth solo album. The handsome hunk has been teasing about the same on his social media accounts for the last few days. This comes amid Selena Gomez unfollowing on Instagram. Sources, however, claimed that there are no hard feelings between the two.

Circling back to Zayn Malik’s opinion on religious beliefs, as per The Independent, the singer stated, “I’m not professed to be a Muslim. I believe whatever people’s religious beliefs are is between them and whoever or whatever they’re practising.” The British crooner continued, “I don’t believe you need to eat a certain meat that’s been prayed over a certain way, I don’t believe you need to read a prayer in a certain language five times a day. I don’t believe any of it.” Zayn added, “I just believe if you’re a good person everything is going to go right for you.” The singer, who was raised by Muslim parents in West Yorkshire, further said that he hesitates discussing his faith as it “becomes a religious f***ing debacle of philosophers.”

Zayn, in the interview, also said, “I just want to keep it between me and whatever I believe,”

The former lover of Gigi Hadid added, “I feel like that makes me move through life in a nice way.” The singer also claimed that leaving his religion was “really easy” for him.

“With my mum and dad, they were always there to educate us — I did go to mosque, I did study Islam but they gave us the option so you could choose for yourself,” claimed the Pillowtalk hitmaker.

