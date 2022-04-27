South Korean drama series, ‘Soundtrack #1’ is all set to bow down on OTT.

Advertisement

The series, which centres around the lives of two best friends who put everything on the line when they move in together, stars popular Korean actress Han So-hee known for her work in ‘The World of The Married’ and K-pop star Park Hyungsik.

Advertisement

The story of ‘Soundtrack #1’ has been crafted by Ahn Saebom and sees celebrated director Kim Heewon (Vincenzo) at the helm of affairs and features an impressive soundtrack composed of some of Korea’s most talented musical artists.

The series, which will be streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, marks the platform’s second Korean drama in India after ‘Snowdrop’.

Set in modern-day Korea, the romantic series focuses on the lives of two best friends, Han Sunwoo (Park Hyungsik) and Lee Eunsoo (Han Sohee), who have known each other for over 20 years.

As they start living together for a two-week period, love blossoms between them, threatening to either elevate or end their friendship forever.

‘Soundtrack #1’ will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 27 and will also be available with Hindi dubs.

The Korean Drama industry was previously in the news when the zombie drama, ‘All of Us Are Dead’, accomplished a new feat, according to Deadline. It made Korea the first country to place multiple non-English language series on top of Netflix’s US daily Top 10, making it the most sought-after supplier of local content.

‘All of Us Are Dead’, which rose to No. 1 in its seventh day of release versus Day 4 for ‘Squid Game’, clearly rode on the latter’s coattails, benefitting from the skyrocketing interest in Korean dramas, reports Deadline.

“But the one-two punch of ‘Squid Game’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ did not come out of nowhere. There had been a rapid build-up of interest in K-dramas on Netflix, with the US viewership jumping by over 200 per cent between 2019 and 2021,” says the entertainment news website.

Must Read: Rashami Desai Gets Injured On The Sets Of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Netizen Slams Paparazzi For Following Her, “Aur Kuch Kaam Nahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube