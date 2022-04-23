The K-pop group Bangtan Boys aka BTS is ruling the hearts of millions across the globe with their amazing music and killer looks and style. After originally only being on social media via the band’s handle, the septet — Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), RM (Kim Namjoon), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), began interacting with fans via their own accounts 4 months ago.

During this period, V amassed nearly 38 million followers averaging nearly 10million each month. By being one of the fastest followed celebs on Instagram and having good engagement thanks to the ARMY and his own fans, we got to thinking – how much can he earn via social media influence. Well, we have the answer.

As per a BollywoodLife report, an audit was recently carried out and it suggests that BTS’ V could earn around USD 768,000 aka almost Rs 6 crore (Rs 5,87,33,184 to be exact – as per today’s exchange rate) per post on Instagram. This huge amount per brand promotion post – if he ever agrees to do them – puts him in league with personalities like Beyonce, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez who have252 million, 331 million and 314 million followers respectively.

As of now, no BTS member has engaged in business/brand promotions on their social media handles. In other news, V aka Kim Taehyung is the highest followed male Korean celeb on social media. As per the audit, he can overtake members of Blackpink in some months if his followers keep increasing at this rate.

