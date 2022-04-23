We all saw what happened during Oscar 2022. Since then, Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and comedian Chris Rock have been the talk of the town and are grabbing eyeballs with every move they’re making. As everyone knows, Chris cracked a joke about Jada’s baldness which didn’t go down well with Will for all the obvious reasons following which he took to the stage and smashed his face. Later, Will apologized to Chris at the event and on social media too.

As a result, he faced 10 years ban from the Academy which got netizens divided into two. But new reports have altogether something else to offer.

Recently, we told you that reports of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage hitting the rock bottom have surfaced on the web. It was being stated all is not well between the two and the couple might head for divorce. Now latest media reports have revealed the reason behind their alleged split.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, comedian Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith are in an alleged love affair. Yes, you heard that right! It’s being reported that Will Smith was already aware of Chris and Jada’s affair which also added to his frustration resulting first in a slap on the prestigious stage, now in divorce. Chris and Jada have earlier worked with Madagascar films and shared a great friendship.

Spilling the details on their spilt, the source revealed to the Heat Magazine, “Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable. There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now. If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina’s and Brad’s did.”

Earlier, Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock read, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. ‘I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Coming back, there is no official confirmation on the same, we shall wait for them to make any official announcement.

