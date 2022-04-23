If the recent pictures are to be believed, Will Smith has just landed in India and has been spotted at Mumbai’s private airport, Kalina. The Hollywood star graciously acknowledged the paps and smiled for them as he made his way to his hotel. Will have been making headlines every now and then after his slap gate controversy with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 went crazy viral on social media. Any guesses, as to why the actor has now come to India? Let’s find out.

This isn’t the first time that Smith has come to India. The King Richard actor is friends with some of the A-list Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff to name a few. And not just that, he is also a Sadhguru follower and hosted him at his home in the US and also introduced him to his family.

Now, Will Smith can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and paired it with black boxer shorts and styled it with a pair of sneakers. He not only smiled at the paps but also posed with his fans while making his way to his hotel.

Take a look at his pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We are really excited to see Will Smith here in India.

Reacting to his pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “Trying to find work in bollywood now, After getting rejected by Hollywood?” Another user commented, “Chata mardega. Jyada Chipko mat Bollywood ka nai hai ye.” A third user commented, “👎 👎👎👎👎 no longer a fan of Will. B Town comedians better be careful or else they will be whacked.”

Meanwhile, Will Smith has been making headlines ever since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 after he cracked a joke on the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

