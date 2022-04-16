The night of the Oscars 2022 and the drama it created continues to be fresh in our minds weeks after it. Will Smith who won his first Oscar for King Richard, was in the limelight for the reason that brought a lot of backlash and consequences to him. The actor went on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, only be banned by the Academy for 10 years and reportedly losing a lot of good professional opportunities. While the dust was slowly settling, Rock’s brother Kenny Rock has taken the responsibility to stir it again.

Advertisement

If you didn’t attend the Oscars 2022 (virtually of course), Chris in his monologue on the stage made took a dog at Jada Pinkett Smith and her alopecia condition. This didn’t go well with Will who decided to go on stage and slap Rock, tell hint keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. The episode was telecasted live and the fact world was shocked.

Advertisement

This led to Will Smith issuing an apology and later being banned by the Oscars for 19 years from attending any event done under the Academy. But this is not enough for Chris Rock’s brother Kenny Rock who has now challenged Smith for a boxing fight. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Screenrant, Kenny Rock has signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman and has even suggested Will Smith to be his first opponent in the ring. When asked if Chris and Smith should fight, Kenny Rock said, “No they shouldn’t. But I should get in the ring with Will Smith.” He also said he thinks he could take Smith in a fight, stating, “Yes, no offense to us about it. I’ll let the hands do the talking.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Kenny Rock has opened up on Will Smith and Chris Rock row. Previous as per The Hollywood Reporter said, “It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Kenny Rock even said that Will Smith’s apology wasn’t sufficient. “I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t, so, right there that tells me that it is something else,” he said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Barry Keoghan aka Joker From The Batman Arrested For Public Intoxication In Dublin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube