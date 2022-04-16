The Batman that was released in early March this year went on to break many records and is still creating waves. While the movie brought Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Matt Reeves to the ultimate limelight, it also managed to create intrigue and curiosity for the next and especially for Barry Keoghan, who played and is all set to continue playing Joker in the Matt Reeves universe. The actor has been appreciated and people are anticipated to see him as a full-fledged Crown Prince Of Crime. But looks like some legal trouble has knocked on his doors.

Advertisement

Well, yes, Barry seems to have called for trouble due to his latest activities. As per reports, the actor was under arrest for having a bit too much fun on the streets in Dublin. The actor was arrested on the charges of Public Intoxication. Looks like the actor has managed to grab some eyeballs who called the cops.

Advertisement

As per Comicbook reports, Barry Keoghan was found intoxicated in public and was seen having a bit too much fun, which looked like chaos to the complainant. Of course, the actor wasn’t involved in any kind of spat, but that didn’t stop the police from arresting him. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The detailed report revealed that for the betterment of all the parties involved, Barry Keoghan was left on a fixed charge notice, which means no firm legal actions were taken against him. “Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s for a public order incident that occurred in Clongriffin, at approximately 6:45am, Sunday 10th April 2022. He was later released without charge and issued with an FCN (fixed charge notice),” the report read.

However, this is the second case in recent times of a Warner Bros star being arrested for abnormal behaviour in public. Before Barry Keoghan, The Flash Star Ezra Miller also was arrested and that story went too ahead. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Harry Potter’s ‘Hermoine’ Emma Watson Almost Quit The History-Creating Franchise & Used To Think “Do I Want To Be A Part Of This?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube