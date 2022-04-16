Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit the theatres, and its latest box office projects suggest that it may be bigger than previously thought. One of the most anticipated Marvel films, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer opens the multiversal gates even further. It is being teased as an ambitious project.

Advertisement

Previously, it was said that the upcoming MCU flick might be as big as Spider-Man: No Way Home and that it is filled with surprises bigger than the ones fans saw in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and No Way Home. This has certainly kept the fans on their toes.

Advertisement

Now, new box office projects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are in, and it seems like the movie might be bigger than people previously thought. As per BoxOfficePro, Benedict Cumberbatch’s second standalone movie is expected to hit anywhere from $170 million to $205 million in the US on its opening weekend.

It’s $5 million more than what was predicted before. Recently, the tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it has already broken a major record. Sources revealed that the movie has earned the most money from pre-sale tickets in 24 hours of any film in 2022 so far, beating Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

Several rumours about various cameos have also been flooding the internet. It is being said that the upcoming flick may see Wolverine, Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, Profession X, Deadpool, Ultron, Mobius M Mobius, and many more Marvel characters.

Meanwhile, the characters that are confirmed are Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange and his variant, Scarlet Witch, Wong, America Chavez, and more. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on the 6th of May, and all the hype, as well as these latest box office projections, have got us excited for the movie.

Must Read: Superman To Be Brought Back To Spotlight Through Warner Bros-Discovery Merger, But Will Henry Cavill Reprise Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube