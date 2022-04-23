The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Has Nicolas Cage 2.0 - Neurotic, High-Anxiety Version!

Nicolas Cage-starrer action-comedy ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is all set to hit the Indian theatres. Directed by Tom Gormican, the movie also features Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish amongst others.

When asked about his role in the film as a fictionalised version of himself, Nicholas said: “This is Tom’s invented version of Nick Cage – a neurotic, high-anxiety version of Nick Cage. This film is a real head trip for me.”

Tom Gormican, who is the writer and director of the movie added about the inspiration behind the film was based on the award-winning actor’s life. Are y’all excited to see Nicolas Cage in the film? Well, we sure are.

“There’s so much goodwill out there for Nick, and people want him to succeed. We thought, what is he really like as a person?”, said Tom Gormican, while speaking about his inspiration behind the movie.

“He’s become a cultural figure. As culture gets stranger and stranger and fashion choices get more outlandish, you can trace like a direct line back to the patron saint of strangeness, Nicolas Cage. Just seeing his face makes people happy. That’s really interesting and made me want to dig in further and find out who he actually is.”

On shooting with the talented actor, Gormican concluded by saying: “Nicolas loved acting opposite himself. There’s no finer scene partner for Nicolas Cage than Nicolas Cage.”

Written and Directed by Tom Gormican, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is brought by Lionsgate India to theatres on April 22.

