Kanye West is often in the news owing to personal drama like taking digs at ex-Kim Kardashian amidst their ongoing divorce or talking about now being allowed to meet his kids. The rapper, who has no filters when it comes to talking about his family drama has once again rapped about it in two songs.

On Pusha T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry – that dropped on Friday, Ye seems to have referenced his divorce on the two tracks he appears on – ‘Dreamin of the Past’ and ‘Rock N Roll.’ Scroll below to have a glimpse at the lyrics and let us know what you think.

As reported by People, in ‘Dreamin of the Past’ from Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Kanye West raps, “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger … When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”The rapper and Kim Kardashian share four kids together North (8), Chicago (4), Saint (6) and Psalm, (2½).

In the next track ‘Rock N Roll’, a collaboration also featuring Kid Cudi, Kanye West is heard saying, “I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.” This line is seemingly about his custody arrangement with Kim Kardashian ever since the latter filed for divorce. For those who don’t know, in March, Ye had expressed frustration with his family situation when he shared a photo on Instagram of North’s backpack adorned with three pins — one of an alien, one of Kim’s face and another of West’s face.

Alongside the image he had written, “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week.” He had also added, “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost,” before adding, “As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

In ‘Rock N Roll’, Kanye West also raps, “I accepted you the life, all the times, selfish, thinking you was mine. I showed up, then you arrived, I thought I could turn the tides” – a line that seems to reference him trying to win back Kim.

Taking about the Ye-Kim Kardashian drama, Kardashian filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February 2021. She has officially been dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson from March 11, a little over a week after being declared legally single. Since their split, Kanye West’s name to has been linked up with several personalities.

