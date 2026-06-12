Moana 1 & 2: Critical Acclaim & Box Office Performance

Disney’s Moana franchise kicked off in 2016 with the first film of the same name and was followed by a sequel, Moana 2, which was released in 2024. While the first film earned a stellar 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel received a 61% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the global box office, Moana grossed $643.3 million on a $175 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo, and Moana 2 earned $1.059 billion worldwide on a $150 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

In doing that, Moana 2 earned an estimated theatrical surplus of $684 million over its break-even point (calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule) and ranks among the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood animated films of all time globally. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for the live-action adaptation of the 2016 film. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia, the musical adventure is slated for a theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

Now, let’s take a look at how much the live-action Moana would need to earn worldwide to surpass the global earnings of the top five highest-grossing films starring Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing films starring Dwayne Johnson (including voice roles), according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Furious 7 (2015): $1.515 billion The Fate of the Furious (2017): $1.236 billion Moana 2 (2024): $1.059 billion Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017): $962.5 million Jumanji: The Next Level (2019): $801.7 million

What These Numbers Mean For Moana

Based on the above figures, it is clear that for the live-action Moana to crack Dwayne Johnson’s top five biggest global hits, it would need to beat Jumanji: The Next Level’s $801.7 million worldwide total. Considering the franchise’s track record and Dwayne Johnson’s popularity across the world, it appears to be an attainable, but not guaranteed, target to achieve.

One of the hurdles will be competition from Toy Story 5, which will be released on June 19, and Minions & Monsters, which is set to hit theaters on July 1. If Moana manages to overcome the competition and demonstrates strong legs, it has the potential to surpass the $801.7 million figure. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clearer only after its theatrical release on July 10.

What’s Moana (2026) All About?

The film follows the adventures of Moana (Catherine Laga’aia), the daughter of village chief Tui. She leaves her home island for the first time and travels with the legendary demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to bring back prosperity to her people.

Moana (2026) Trailer

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