Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt, recently released its trailer, and it’s already touching people’s hearts. But will it be able to generate enough buzz and hold onto it to beat F1’s impressive run at the worldwide box office? It is not possible to predict that outcome, but we know how much Heart of the Beast must aim for to beat Pitt’s sports drama and also for the #1 highest-grossing title in his filmography. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The upcoming movie is a survival thriller directed by David Ayer, featuring Brad in the leading role. He is also a producer of this movie. Besides Pitt, the film will also feature JK Simmons and Anna Lambe. After F1’s great success, all eyes are on this. It even outperformed Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning last year. World War Z held the title of being Pitt’s all-time top grosser, but the sports drama dethroned it.

How much did F1 earn at the box office?

F1 achieved two of the biggest feats in its box office run. It became Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film ever, beating World War Z, and is also the top-grossing movie ever in Apple Studios’ history. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $189.6 million in North America and $444.5 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $634.1 million. It was the 9th-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2025.

How much will Heart of the Beast have to earn to beat F1?

Brad Pitt might be one of the biggest Hollywood stars worldwide, but F1 is his first film to cross the $600 million milestone. So, Heart of the Beast would have to have everything on point to outperform last year’s hit. Heart of the Beast must aim for the $650 million mark at the worldwide box office to comfortably surpass F1’s global haul.

More about Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie

Brad Pitt’s film trailer was released recently, and it follows Belmont after his plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness, leaving him stranded in a desperate fight for survival, with a loyal friend by his side through thick and thin. The survival thriller follows a man and a dog as they explore their powerful bond while facing extraordinary challenges together. Heart of the Beast is scheduled for release on September 25.

Check out the film’s trailer below.

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