Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are two of the biggest Hollywood stars who were a power couple when they were together. They became a brand, and the world dubbed the couple Brangelina. However, things ended between them, and they are now happy in their individual lives. There were several reports about tension in their relationship after the split, including insiders claiming that tensions had brewed between Brad and Angelina over a certain Hollywood actor she admired and frequently worked with. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jolie and Pitt began dating after meeting on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most-talked-about romances. They got married in 2014 after dating for a long time, but things went downhill just two years later when she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their split led to a highly publicized custody battle, making a dramatic end to what was once Hollywood’s golden couple.

When insiders claimed tensions brewed between Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt because of Jared Leto

A few years ago, Hollywood Life sources claimed that tensions had brewed between Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie due to Jared Leto. The insider claimed, “Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt] fought about Jared [Leto] a lot over the years; he was someone Brad was really threatened by.”

They added, “Angelina knew Jared was a sore spot with Brad, so anytime she wanted to push his buttons she’d bring up Jared and talked about how much she loved working with him and how talented he is. She even sent him a script behind Brad’s back a couple of years ago.”

Another insider revealed to the media outlet that Brad wouldn’t have been surprised if his estranged wife had started seeing Jared, as he had long been aware of her fondness for him. Brad and Angelina parted ways in September 2016 when she filed for divorce, and only recently had whispers emerged linking her romantically to Leto.

Angelina Jolie – On the professional front

On the work front, Angelina Jolie was last seen in Maria, which was critically acclaimed. Jolie was also nominated in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globe Awards.

