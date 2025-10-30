Steve Harvey is a renowned actor, comedian, host, and producer. He has been entertaining the masses with Family Feud for years now. Needless to say, he’s also made a huge fortune for himself via his television stints. Combined with his wife, Marjorie Elaine, the couple enjoys a whopping net worth. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Steve has been married three times. He has three children from his first marriage to Marcia Harvey. He gave another chance to love Mary Shackelford, but in vain. However, they’re blessed with a son. From his third and happily ever after with Marjorie Elaine, he has three kids, all of whom he adopted.

Steve Harvey Net Worth 2025

It is reported that Steve earns an annual salary of $40-$50 million. Out of this, approximately $10 million is contributed from his stint at Family Feud. Another $20 million is from his radio gigs.

Harvey has also made a lot of money as a host of Miss Universe. Despite the major blunder when he ended up crowning the runner-up as the winner, he was roped in for the hosting duties for another five years. Steve Harvey has also been a proud author of several books. He’s also co-created Little Big Shots along with Ellen DeGeneres.

Apart from co-owned properties with his wife, Marjorie Elaine, Steve owns a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta. He’s a major player in real estate, making substantial profits through the purchase and sale of properties.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Harvey has an estimated fortune of $200 million as of 2025.

Marjorie Elaine Net Worth 2025

Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Elaine, is a renowned American fashion designer. She runs a clothing line, Marjorie Harvey’s Closet. Not much is known about Marjorie’s professional stints, but as per several sources, she has a whopping net worth of $50 million.

Steve Harvey & Marjorie Elaine Combined Net Worth 2025

Despite owning multiple properties, Steve and Marjorie reportedly live in a leased apartment they began renting in 2018. They reportedly pay a whopping sum of $110,000 per month to the owners. The celebrity couple also owns The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which focuses on youth outreach and education.

When combined, Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have a reported net worth of $250 million. The Family Feud host owns a 300% higher fortune than his wife, but together, they’re living life king-size!

