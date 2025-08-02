Hollywood star Brad Pitt is currently riding high on the critical and commercial success of his Formula One sports drama F1, which is still playing in theaters. Over the years, the versatile actor has delivered several acclaimed performances in films like Seven, Fight Club, Babel, Inglourious Basterds, Ocean’s Eleven, and Babylon.

However, the Brad Pitt film, which still holds the title of his highest-grossing movie to date, is making waves again in the streaming world. That film is none other than the 2013 zombie action-horror World War Z, which grossed over $540 million at the box office worldwide (according to Box Office Mojo).

According to FlixPatrol, the critically acclaimed movie found a spot among the top ten most popular movies on Paramount+ globally on August 1, 2025. Read on to find out more about the film and where you can stream it.

World War Z – Story & Cast

Directed by Marc Forster, the film stars Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator tasked with finding a solution to stop a global pandemic when a sudden zombie outbreak threatens to wipe out humanity. In a race against time, he travels across continents to find the origin of the infection and to prevent the deadly virus from spreading any further. It also features Mireille Enos, David Morse, and James Badge Dale in key supporting roles.

World War Z – Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

On Rotten Tomatoes, World War Z holds a 67% critics’ score and a 72% audience score. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “It’s uneven and diverges from the source book, but World War Z still brings smart, fast-moving thrills and a solid performance from Brad Pitt to the zombie genre.” On IMDb, the film has a solid user rating of 7/10.

Where To Watch World War Z?

As of now, the film is available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Jio Hotstar OTT platforms in India. In the U.S., viewers can rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other major digital platforms.

World War Z Trailer

