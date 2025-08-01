It looks like the next installment in the highly anticipated James Bond franchise is heading in an exciting new direction. Previously, it was reported that Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve had been enlisted to direct the upcoming 007 venture. And now, another creative powerhouse has joined the high-profile project.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, British filmmaker and creator of BBC’s cult period crime drama Peaky Blinders – Steven Knight, has been tapped to write the screenplay for the 26th James Bond movie for Amazon MGM Studios. The official James Bond handle on X (formerly Twitter) has also confirmed the news.

Steven Knight to pen next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios. pic.twitter.com/JrIzD1WJxN — James Bond (@007) July 31, 2025

Steven Knight’s Filmography Beyond Peaky Blinders

In addition to Peaky Blinders, the 65-year-old screenwriter also lent his writing skills to several critically acclaimed films, such as Stephen Frears’ gripping social thriller Dirty Pretty Things (2002), David Cronenberg’s gangster drama Eastern Promises (2007), Robert Zemeckis’ romantic war drama Allied (2016), and Pablo Larraín’s psychological drama Spencer (2021).

Remember the very first time you met Tommy Shelby? The first episode of #PeakyBlinders aired on 12 September 2013. pic.twitter.com/rqvxtwVtIS — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 21, 2025

Notably, Steven Knight was also one of the creators of the iconic game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, whose Indian version is famously hosted by the legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, Stephen Knight has also donned the director’s hat for Hummingbird (2013), Locke (2013), and Serenity (2019).

James Bond Casting Remains Shrouded in Mystery

With the director and screenwriter now locked in for the next James Bond film—Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight—the biggest question remains: who will step into 007’s tuxedo? Nearly four years after Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die premiered in 2021, casting remains a mystery.

Some of the potential contenders to play the next 007 include Henry Cavill, Tom Holland, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Josh O’Connor, Theo James, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Jonathan Bailey, Nicholas Hoult, and James Norton, among other talented actors. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it seems likely that we’ll learn who the next James Bond is, along with more details about the film, very soon.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Naked Gun Reboot Wins Big On Rotten Tomatoes —- How High Did Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Score?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News