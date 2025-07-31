English filmmaker Guy Ritchie is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive and stylish filmmakers working today. From early cult classics like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, to globally popular titles like Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin, his films have entertained cinephiles across generations.

A lesser-known Guy Ritchie–Jason Statham spy action thriller has found renewed interest on streaming. The film in question is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. According to FlixPatrol, it currently ranks third among Hulu’s top ten most popular movies worldwide. Read on to find out what the film is about and where you can stream it.

Let the spy games begin. #OperationFortune is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/pzG2F51Ao7 — Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (@fortunemovie) December 8, 2021

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre – Plot & Cast

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film follows a daredevil spy, Orson Fortune (played by Jason Statham), who is tasked with stopping the sale of a high-tech weapons technology by an affluent arms broker (Hugh Grant). To pull off the mission, Fortune teams up with a group of elite operatives and recruits a famous Hollywood actor (Josh Hartnett) to assist in the covert operation. The movie also features Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone in key supporting roles.

Where To Stream Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

In India, the film is currently available to stream on Lionsgate Play and can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video. In the U.S., it’s streaming on Hulu and is also available on other major digital platforms.

Should You Watch Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre?

The movie holds a modest 51% critics’ score and a significantly higher 82% audience score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Operation Fortune can’t keep up with the best modern action movies, but it’s got just enough firepower for viewers seeking a few undemanding thrills.” It has an IMDb user rating of 6.3/10.

So, is it worth your time? If you’re a fan of Guy Ritchie’s signature style, Jason Statham’s action chops, or enjoy lighthearted spy action-comedies, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre could be a fun and entertaining watch. You can check out the trailer below to get a better idea.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Horror Movies Of The Past Decade & Where To Watch Them: From Five Nights At Freddy’s To It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News