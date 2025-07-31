Horror movies by themselves might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But add a little fantasy, a little imagination, and it just might invite more viewers to the arena. The horror genre has flourished across the globe, offering a linguistic and cultural diversity. Bong Joon-ho, the director of Parasite, once famously said that if the audience overcomes the 1-inch barrier of the subtitles, they will be introduced to many more interesting films. To those who believe in these words, there is a Basque-language fantasy horror movie waiting on Netflix.

About Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil is the first Basque-language fantasy horror film streaming on Netflix. Basque is the language spoken in the Basque Country in Europe, near western Spain and northwestern France. Basque, also known as Euskara or Euskera, is also said to be one of the oldest living languages in Europe.

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil tells the story of a blacksmith named Patxi, who made a deal with Sartael, a demon. The deal was made so that Patxi could survive the war and meet his wife again. The movie shifts to eight years later, where Patxi has settled in a small town with his wife. There, he meets a young orphan girl, Usue, whose face is burned. Patxi is angry at the outcome of his deal with Sartael and locks him, but Usue is tricked into freeing the demon. Thus begins a tale of the two humans and a demon, where Usue also ends up going to hell. It is only Patxi who would be able to outsmart the demon and save Usue.

Why To Watch Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil?

The movie presents a blend of Basque culture, history, and folklore paired with a thrilling dose of fantasy and horror. The movie uses a Basque dialect that has become virtually extinct now. Despite the story speaking about a devil (demon), there are physical differences that we see in Sartael and the devil as we know them in general. Sartael has head fins and scales, akin to a fish’s physique.

The movie could be passed off as a children’s fairy tale, if not for the scary and horror elements in the film. The entire film barely sports any color, save for the orange-yellow hues of hell. The dark and gloomy overcast sky remains a constant for most of the backdrop, foreboding a sense of tragedy. The characters in the film are also drawn humanely to showcase that the story is very much about humans, morality, and challenging life, even if it features the devil.

Where To Watch Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil?

You can stream Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil online on Netflix. The dark fantasy horror film is available with subtitles for global audiences. With its eerie atmosphere and folklore roots, it’s a must-watch for fans of unique, international horror cinema.

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil Trailer

