Jenna Ortega is ready to step back into the black dress and pigtails as Wednesday Addams prepares for her long-awaited return to the screen. The first season turned the gloomy halls of Nevermore Academy into one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

Now the series is returning with more of the sharp, dark humor that made it stand out. Fans have spent three years waiting to see what happens next for Wednesday and the rest of the Addams family, and the time has finally come.

Wednesday Season 2 Release Date: When & Where To Watch It?

The new season will begin on August 6, 2025, with its first four episodes, followed by the remaining four on September 3, 2025. All episodes will be streaming on Netflix. A third season has already been confirmed, showing how deeply the creators remain invested in Wednesday’s world, though talk of a possible spin-off has been pushed aside for now.

She would never leave you hanging. Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 3. Season 2 awakens in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/wsmzWHDnjm — Netflix (@netflix) July 23, 2025

Creators Focus On Wednesday’s Story With Spin-Off Plans Taking Backseat

While there have been whispers of possible spin-offs involving Uncle Fester or Morticia and Gomez, according to Collider, the focus for now remains fixed on Wednesday and her strange but fascinating journey at Nevermore.

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have been clear about putting all their attention into delivering the best possible story before expanding into anything else. This dedication means the second season will arrive fully polished, aiming to reward fans for their long wait.

“It’s definitely an all-encompassing show. We’re still doing post on Season 2. We’re doing mixes and color timings and all those sort of different things you do to finish shows while still being in the writers’ room. And that’s how it should be,” Millar said.

While there may be no immediate spin-off plans, Wednesday‘s return promises to bring back everything that made the first season unforgettable and set the stage for even more to come.

