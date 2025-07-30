As always, we know you’re wondering what to watch this week on OTT—and once again, we’ve got you covered! However, this week’s content selection is slightly lower than previous ones. Like most weeks, Netflix leads the chart with four new titles, including a Telugu film. Prime Video brings us a Bollywood film, the fifth installment in a popular comedy franchise. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will drop the initial few episodes of a series centered on rebellion and civil war. To learn more about these titles, along with their trailers and plot, scroll below!

Prime Video

Housefull 5 (Hindi) – August 1, 2025

The fifth installment in the Housefull franchise is finally coming to OTT. The film has two different versions, each with a different ending. It stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri.

The plot revolves around a billionaire business tycoon who dies, leaving behind a will that states his fortune should go to his firstborn son, Jolly. However, nobody knows who Jolly is, and soon, impostors begin to emerge, each claiming to be him.

Netflix

Thammudu (Telugu) – August 1, 2025

A good-versus-evil survival thriller starring Nithiin, Varsha Bollamma, Sapthami Gowda, and Laya. The protagonist of Thammudu is an archer striving to win gold at the World Championship, but his biggest challenge is his broken bond with his sister. She, on the other hand, is a successful entrepreneur. So, the protagonist and his girlfriend set out to find his long-lost sister, only to realize that her troubles become his own as well.

Leanne (English) – July 31, 2025

In this series, the protagonist’s husband leaves her after more than 30 years of marriage to start a new life. Now, she must adjust to her new reality and explore dating again. On this journey, she is surrounded by her sister, her adult children, and her parents. What could possibly go wrong?

My Oxford Year (English) – August 1, 2025

The protagonist is an American grad student currently studying at Oxford University. She has a clear vision for her future, but things change when she meets Jamie.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 03 Episode 07 (Hindi) – August 2, 2025

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha, will be the guests this week.

Jio Hotstar

Black Bag (English)- July 28, 2025

Two spies, married to each other, find their relationship put to the test when the husband is assigned to investigate his wife for treason. What will he choose, his duty to the country or his love for her? And what is the truth behind the accusation?

Apple TV Plus

Chief Of War Season 01 Episodes 01 & 02 (English) – August 1, 2025

A period drama series consisting of 9 episodes, with only two available this week, it stars Jason Momoa as a warrior chief who rebels against the unification of Hawaii.

SonyLiv

Twisted Metal Season 2 (English) – July 31, 2025

Set just seven months after the first season’s events, the second season focuses on the Twisted Metal tournament, where the victor is granted one wish.

Zee5

Bakaiti (Hindi) – August 1, 2025

Bakaiti explores financial struggles and the complexities of sibling relationships and rivalry. When the family faces monetary trouble, they decide to rent out one of the rooms to a new tenant. However, that room is already occupied by one of the siblings, who is forced to move in with the other. Sharing a room sounds simple, but that’s easier said than done.

