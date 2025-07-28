ZEE5 is set to bring a new family drama, Bakaiti, to your screens this August. The trailer has been released, and it already has the essence of an ordinary Indian family tale. Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang are the lead actors playing the patriarchs of a middle-class family. The show is full of emotions, laughter, and everyday chaos that comes across as familiar yet heartwarming.

Set in the narrow streets of old Ghaziabad, Bakaiti introduces us to the Kataria family, where small fights, funny complaints, and endless love live under one roof. It’s about daily life, spoken and unspoken feelings, and how families always stick together through it all.

When & Where To Watch Bakaiti?

Announcing the digital premiere date of Bakaiti, ZEE5 took to its social media handle and wrote, “Middle-classiyat ki iss kahani mein aapko milega pyaar aur takraar ka combo aur #Bakaiti ka poora dose. Premiering 1st August, only on #ZEE5.” In other words, Bakaiti will premiere on ZEE5 starting from August 1, 2025.

If you enjoy heartwarming shows about real people and real emotions, Bakaiti is the perfect weekend binge. Directed by Ameet Guptha and produced by Pocket Aces Pictures, the series also stars Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla. The story has been written by Sheetal Kapoor, Neha Pawar, and Gunjan Saxena.

More About Bakaiti

At the center of Bakaiti is the Kataria family. Naina, the elder daughter, is focused and independent, while her younger brother Bharat is a naughty teen obsessed with cricket. When financial problems hit, their parents decide to rent out a room in their house. This creates issues between the siblings since Naina must now share her space with Bharat.

Sanjay and Sushma are the quiet heroes of the family. They juggle everything from monthly expenses to family expectations while keeping the family bond intact. Through all the ups and downs, Bakaiti reminds us that love in Indian families is often hidden behind sarcasm, banter, and care disguised as scolding. The trailer beautifully captures these moments, showing how small fights don’t break strong relationships.

Check out the trailer of Bakaiti below:

