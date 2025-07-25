When the hustle and bustle of a busy week drains your energy, nothing feels better than rewinding by watching a comedy that can give you a good laugh. For viewers looking out for hilarious plotlines, vibrant characters, laugh-out-loud situations, humor that lands right, and a whole lot of heart, Punjabi comedy films are the ideal addition to the watchlist!

Whether it’s a hilarious wedding gone wrong, a chaotic family drama, or the case of a mistaken identity, these movies know exactly how to lift your mood. They’re loud, lively, and unapologetically fun, perfect to watch with family, friends, or even solo, accompanied by a large bowl of popcorn. So, if you want to forget the stress and laugh to your heart’s content this weekend, check out some of the best Punjabi comedy films below:

5. Jatt & Juliet (2012)

Streaming On : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Director: Anurag Singh

Plot: Jatt & Juliet redefined rom-coms in Punjabi cinema. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles, the story follows Fateh, a brash, small-town guy, and Pooja, a no-nonsense woman from Punjab. While their only common ground is a flight to Canada, the duo soon find themselves forced into each other’s company due to some hilarious circumstances. Eventually, the sparks fly, and their quirky clashes, love-hate banter, and sweet romance make way for a massive blockbuster and the start of a beloved franchise.

4. Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne (2022)

Streaming On : Zee5

: Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Director: Amarjit Singh Sharon

Plot: Another classic starring Diljit Dosanjh, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is an offbeat Punjabi comedy. The movie revolves around Jaggi (Dosanjh) and his friends, who scheme to adopt elderly Iqbal (Sohail Ahmed) for his insurance money to pay off their debt. While Jaggi starts by making desperate (and hilarious) money-making schemes, he eventually ends up finding a father figure in Iqbal. The film perfectly blends a heartwarming tale and a laugh riot. It also stars Sargun Mehta.

3. Shadaa (2019)

Streaming On : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Director: Jagdeep Sidhu & Mahinder Singh

Plot: Yet another Diljit Dosanjh film, Shadaa weaves romance and humor in the finest possible way. Dosanjh plays a charming bachelor in his 30s, whose parents constantly pressure him to settle down. Following a series of matchmaking misfires, hope arrives in the form of Vanjhali (Neeru Bajwa). However, just when things start feeling right, fate throws a hilarious curveball and things fail to go as planned. With a delightful chemistry and laugh-out-loud twists, this film is ideal for anyone who has ever been through a rishta meeting.

2. Carry On Jatta 2 (2018)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director: Smeep Kang, Vinod Kumar, & Munish

Plot: This Gippy Grewal-led sequel offers the ultimate laugh riot. The story follows Jass, an orphan desperate to move to Canada. He falls for an NRI girl, who insists on marrying into a big, traditional family. A rib-tickling chain of fake identities, ridiculous cover-ups, and escalating chaos follows as Jass pretends to have the “perfect family.” Carry On Jatta 2 was a massive blockbuster and continues to be part of a fan-favorite Punjabi franchise.

1. Saunkan Saunkanay 2 (2025)

Streaming On : Zee5

: Zee5 IMDb Rating : 4.1/10

: 4.1/10 Director: Smeep Kang

Plot: The wildly entertaining sequel stars Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira in key roles. The plot revolves around Nirmal (Virk), who is stuck between his two feisty wives, Naseeb (Mehta) and Kirna Khaira), whose constant squabbling keeps the household on edge. When their mother-in-law (Nirmal Rishi) gets tired of the chaos at home, she masterminds a plan to get a third wife, Monica Bellucci, for her son. Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is pure Punjabi comedy gold and a must-watch for fans seeking a laugh riot this weekend!

