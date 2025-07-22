Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, and others, has turned out to be a massive success at the box office despite not releasing in India. No release in India has definitely caused a dent to the film, but that hasn’t stopped it garnering a big total overall. In fact, before completing four weeks in theatres, the biggie has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film of all time. In the meantime, it has toppled Gippy Grewal’s 2018 blockbuster, Carry On Jatta 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Performs brilliantly despite no release in India

After being surrounded by controversy over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, the latest Punjabi horror comedy suffered a ban in India. Excluding the Indian release, it was released in overseas territories on June 27. Right from the opening day, the film has been minting impressive numbers and recently passed the 60 crore mark.

How much did Sardaar Ji 3 earn at the overseas box office in 25 days?

After three weeks, one of the production houses of Sardaar Ji 3, White Hill Studios, released an official collection poster. As per the official update, the film earned 60.7 crore gross in 21 days. Now, after the 25-day run, it is learned that the film stands at 63 crore+ at the overseas box office. This is really impressive, and before wrapping up the run, it is expected to touch the 70 crore mark.

Becomes 4th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film

With 63 crore+ already in the kitty, Sardaar Ji 3 has surpassed Carry On Jatta 2 (58.5 crore gross) to become the 4th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film at the worldwide box office. The feat is more special because the film wasn’t released in India. With the domestic release, it would have easily touched the 100 crore mark.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian Punjabi films at the worldwide box office (gross collection)

Jatt & Juliet 3 – 102.63 crores Carry On Jatta 3 – 102.19 crores Mastaney – 73.79 crores Sardaar Ji 3 – 63 crore+ Carry On Jatta 2 – 58.5 crores Saunkan Saunkne – 57.23 crores Chal Mera Putt 2 – 54.59 crores Honsla Rakh – 52.91 crores Shadaa – 50.86 crores Chaar Sahibzaade – 45 crores

Considering the momentum, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer has an outside chance of crossing Mastaney’s 73.79 crore gross. Let’s see if it happens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan Slashes Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 But Next Target Will Be Impossible To Meet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News