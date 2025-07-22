Anupama Paramesawaran and Suresh Gopi’s courtroom drama Janaki V VS State Of Kerala despite all the trouble and the controversies is trying to maintain its pace at the box office after 5 days of its release. In five days, the film stands at a total net collection of 4.2 crore in India.

Heading Towards Budget Recovery?

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 5 – 8 crore at the box office. It is heading towards budget recovery, but if the budget is towards the higher side, it might take a few more days for the film to recover its budget.

Janaki V VS State Of Kerala Box Office Day 5

On the 5th day, Janaki V VS State Of Kerala, earned only 39 lakh at the box office. This was a major drop from the previous day, which brought 81 lakh to the table. The entire success of the film stands on its pace over the week.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Anupama Parameswaran‘s courtroom drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1.1 crore

Day 2: 1 crore

Day 3: 90 lakh

Day 4: 81 lakh

Day 5: 31 lakh

Total: 4.2 crore

If the film manages to cross the success mark at the box office, it will be the 13th profitable film to come out of Malayalam Cinema in the year 2025.

About Janaki V VS State Of Kerala

Helmed by Pravin Narayanan, the courtroom drama is rated 6.1 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, ” The film tells the story of Janaki, who becomes the victim of an inhuman activity, her unexpected encounter with Adv. David Abel Donovan and how she fights for her justice, challenging the court and the judiciary system of India.”

