It would be safe to say that War 2 is unanimously the most anticipated Bollywood film of 2025. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has been dominating the BookMyShow interests for months now. But how would it perform compared to the 2019 War on day 1? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Revisiting War Day 1 at the Indian box office

War was amongst the top 3 Bollywood films in history to clock 50 crore+ on its opening day. Siddharth Anand’s directorial raked in 53.35 crores on day 1, all languages included. However, it is not the biggest Bollywood opener of all time as Jawan holds the #1 spot with 75 crore net on its opening day.

Take a look at the top 5 biggest Bollywood openers of all time:

Jawan: 75 crores Stree 2: 64.80 crores Animal: 63.80 crores Pathaan: 57 crores War: 53.35 crores

War 2 Box Office Day 1 Potential

Hrithik Roshan has previously delivered a 50 crore+ opener with War, so his Bollywood pull in an actioner is very well known. On the other hand, we recently witnessed the Jr NTR mania with Devara‘s opening day. All in all, there is a very high chance that War 2 will clock 100 crore+ on its day 1 in India.

Not only will it record the highest opening day in Bollywood, but it will also rake in almost 87% higher collections than War, setting a new benchmark for YRF’s franchise. Exciting times ahead!

War 2 trailer postponed?

As per the ongoing reports, the trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has been postponed by a week. Basically, YRF’s latest release, Saiyaara, is shattering records at the box office with unimaginable hype. The production house does not want to divide the attention and is planning to release the War 2 trailer towards the end of July.

