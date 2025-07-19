It is unfortunate to see a decent film struggle at the box office. Kussh Sinha’s directorial debut, Nikita Roy, had to be pushed from its initial release date of June 27, 2025, due to lack of screens. It arrived in cinemas on July 18, but Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has stolen its thunder, leading to the 2nd lowest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 1 collection!

Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 1

The official figures are yet to be released, but Nikita Roy earned 22 lakhs on its opening day, as per estimates. The pre-release buzz was low. However, Sonashi Sinha and Paresh Rawal starrer opened to favorable reviews at the ticket windows.

However, there’s immense competition at the ticket windows. Saiyaara is the #1 choice of the audience, but apart from that, the show count is also divided between Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, and Maalik. It would be safe to say that the release timing was unfortunately wrong for this supernatural thriller, which could have otherwise worked due to decent word-of-mouth.

Nikita Roy scores the 2nd lowest Bollywood opening of 2025 at the box office

Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal starrer clocked the second-least box office collection among Bollywood releases of 2025 so far. It even remained below Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (35 lakhs), Kesari Veer (25 lakhs), and Kapkapiii (26 lakhs).

Nikita Roy only earned better than Pratik Gandhi’s Phule, which made an opening of 15 lakhs.

Check out the lowest openings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Phule: 15 lakhs Nikita Roy: 22 lakhs Kesari Veer: 25 lakhs Kapkapiii: 26 lakhs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 35 lakhs

Little ray of hope for Nikita Roy!

There’s immense buzz for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara at the ticket windows. The shows are being increased amid massive demand. Considering the current situation, there looks little hope for this Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal starrer at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

