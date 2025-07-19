Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is roaring loud at the Japan box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial was released on July 18, 2025, marking a smashing debut. It has surpassed the historical best opening of The Mugen Train and is now all set to clock a record-breaking debut weekend. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much did Demon Slayer earn in Japan on day 1?

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has created history at the domestic box office, earning $13.4 million on its opening day. The pre-release buzz was immense, and it totally lived upto the expectations. With IMDb ratings of 9.5 and an A+ CinemaScore, the animated dark fantasy action film is enjoying a spectacular word-of-mouth.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has also surpassed the opening day collection of The Mugen Train ($12 million), which earlier marked the #1 opening in the franchise. But the throne has been stolen, and it’s surely going to be a record-breaking spree at the Japanese box office.

Stays 436% higher than Superman on day 1

James Gunn’s Superman received rave reviews all across the world, achieving good numbers at the box office. However, David Corenswet starrer made an underwhelming debut at the Japan box office, minting only $2.5 million on day 1. In comparison, the latest Demon Slayer film has raked in 436% higher earnings!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Weekend Prediction

The target is to surpass The Mugen Train‘s record 3-day weekend of $43.9 million. This means Infinity Castle needs $30.5 million combined collections from Saturday and Sunday. The milestone looks achievable, given the massive ticket sales across Japan. New feats will be unlocked, and we certainly cannot wait for it!

More about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

Inifinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns is the fourth film adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series. It is produced by Ufotable. It is a three-part film series. The 2025 animated film was released by Aniplex and Toho in Japan.

Sony Pictures Releasing will be distributing the film internationally. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will release in Thailand on August 12, followed by Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, and Malaysia on August 14. The other markets include Vietnam (August 15), Australia (September 11) and India (September 12), among others.

