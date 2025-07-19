Saiyaara has made a fantastic debut at the Indian box office. Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama is a force to reckon with. It is giving Sitaare Zameen Par, Nikita Roy, and other releases a run for their money. The streak of success continues on Saturday, as it has axed every Bollywood film of 2025 in morning occupancy except one. Scroll below for day 2 trends!

Saiyaara Morning Occupancy Day 2

As per Sacnilk, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has witnessed a slight dip on Saturday. It registered a morning occupancy of 28.14%, which is slightly lower than the 35.5% admitted during the opening day. But there’s little to worry about as the word-of-mouth is phenomenal. The advance booking is strong, and it will see humongous growth during the second half of the day.

Saiyaara Box Office Day 2 vs Bollywood releases of 2025

In morning occupancy, Saiyaara has surpassed Housefull 5 and almost every big release of 2025 in Bollywood. Mohit Suri’s film only stayed behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which registered 33% admissions on day 2.

Check out the highest morning occupancy on day 2 among Bollywood releases of 2025:

Chhaava: 33% Saiyaara: 28.14% Sky Force: 23.52% Housefull 5: 15.40% Kesari Chapter 2: 11.68% Bhool Chuk Maaf: 10.46% Loveyapa: 10.09% Badass Ravi Kumar: 9.38% Sikandar: 8.38% Raid 2: 7.13%

15 crore+ loading on day 2?

Saiyaara has struck the chords with the masses with rave reviews all across. The majority of the shows are either filling fast or sold out in key markets like Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Going by the current trends, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is sure to score 15 crore+ on day 2. It is now to be seen how far it can get from that mark!

