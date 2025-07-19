Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are living a dream as Saiyaara is shining bright at the Indian box office. It made a smashing start, crossing 20 crore+, and the streak of success continues on day 2. Mohit Suri‘s directorial has surpassed the lifetime collections of as many as 15 Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for day 2 early trends!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 2 (Early Estimates)

As per the early trends, Saiyaara has minted 22.50-23.50 crores on day 2. It continues to surpass expectations and imaginations with an impressive jump on Saturday. Needless to say, the romantic musical drama is the #1 choice of Bollywood buffs.

The two-day total of Saiyaara will land somewhere between 43.75-44.75 crore net. The buzz is sky-high, and at this pace, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are heading for an opening weekend around 75 crores.

Take a look at the Saiyaara day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 21.25 crores

Day 2: 22.50-23.50 crores

Total: 43.75-44.75 crores

Knocks down 18 Bollywood releases of 2025

Within 24 hours, Saiyaara has axed the lifetime collections of as many as 15 Bollywood films. It surpassed Nikita Roy (0.22 crores*), Kapkapiii (1.50 crores), Kesari Veer (1.88 crores), Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (1.74 crores*), Phule (6.76 crores), Azaad (7.61 crores), Loveyapa (7.69 crores), Ground Zero (7.77 crores), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores) and The Bhootnii (12.52 crores).

The list does not end there! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer also left behind Badass Ravi Kumar (13.78 crores), Crazxy (14.03 crores), Emergency (20.48 crores), Fateh (18.87 crores), YJHD Re-Release (22.04 crores), Maalik (23.27 crores), Deva (33.97 crores) and Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release (35.55 crores), Maa (38.51 crores) and The Diplomat (40.73 crores).

Tomorrow, it will enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 by crossing Metro In Dino (48.47 crores*) like a cake walk.

