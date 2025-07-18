What is one quality of love that conquers it all? Well, to be very specific, it is making an effort to make your heart feel loved over and over! And Anurag Basu definitely knows this one rule, and he follows it by heart as he presents yet another lovely album from Metro In Dino titled Side B!

Composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, along with Sandeep Shrivastava, Momin Khan Momin taking heavy inspirations from Ghalib, and Qaisar Ul Jafri, the side B album of the film is Sukoon! Something that Side A did not offer!

Side B has 13 songs – mostly, reprise versions, but each version offering a totally different set of emotions. This side of Metro In Dino album has only 4 originals – Qayde Se, Hote Tak, Haasil Sai Baaki, and Ishq Ya Tharak!

Check out the detailed dissection of each and every song of Metro In Dino Side B.

Song: Qayde Se

Singer: Arijit Singh

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Lag raha hai Qaayde se ab mohabbat hui hai mujhe is a mood! In a world that defies rules in a relationship, the song is an introspection. However, Arjiit Singh‘s version is my least favorite out of the four versions offered in the music album.

Song: Hote Tak

Singer: Papon

Lyrics: Ghalib, Sandeep Shrivastava

How do you even break the magical aura with anything distantly related to Ghalib? More so when Papon adds his mature voice, that is the fine wine hitting the exact amount! Papon’s emotional delivery makes you feel every word, written intricately by Sandeep Shrivastava in verses like “Aasmaa ruka, ruki zameen, ik subah hote tak, Jaise hum ruke, ruko zara, tum sulah hote tak.”

Song: Das Haasil Sau Baaki – Acapella

Singers: Papon, Shashwat Singh, Nikhita Gandhi

Lyrics – Sandeep Shrivastava

Bollywood music might have rarely witnessed an a cappella, and Dus Hassil Sau Baaki is a brilliant one as it explores relationships in their purest yet raw form! A verse from Sandeep Shrivastava’s pen says, “Kya taana-baana, samjha na jaana, Aksar amooman chadhte hi sooraj dhala hai. Gazab marhala hai.” Hitting life in its notes, the song might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it still finds a very strong place in people’s hearts!

Song: Ishq Ya Tharak

Singers: Aditya Roy Kapur, Nikhita Gandhi, Antara Mitra, Shashwat Singh

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Probably the coolest song I’ve heard in the recent times. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s quirky writing makes this song hilarious, peppy, and catchy. So much so, that it would be in your mind continuously for the next few days!

The rest of the songs of the album are reprise versions of some of the other songs from Side A or Side B of Metro In Dino. What stands out amongst them are Papon‘s versions of Qayde Se and Mausam. Honestly, it hits totally different when Papon says, “Tu iss tarah se mere saath bewafayi kar, Ki tere baad mujhe koi bewafa na lage.”

No doubt this shade of love with Papon clearly ruling this side of the album of Metro In Dino, is ruling hearts because of the simplicity in the notes and the sincerity in Papon’s voice! Clearly, KK is my Pehla Pyaar when it comes to brooding love but Lag Raha Hai Qayde Se, Phir Mohabbat Hui Hai Mujhe – all thanks to Papon portraying love so heavenly in these compositions by Pritam.

Check out the jukebox of Metro In Dino Side B.

