One of the late singer KK‘s most musical tracks, which reminds us of him, is Tadap Tadap Ke from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Composed by music composer Ismail Darbar, the song was a rage. It came very early in KK’s career when he had just started his playback singing.

However, the fans might be unaware that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed the movie, was crying when he heard the song. He hugged KK when he met him and told him about the magic he had created through his voice. Moreover, composer Ismail Darbar disclosed in another interview that he gave the song to KK at four a.m.

In an interview in 2017, the veteran music composer revealed how he asked KK to sleep in his studio and would wake him up when it was time to record the song.

“I made KK sleep in my studio. I told him you go to sleep; I will wake you up when my track ends. So, at 4 am, I asked my assistant to wake KK. When he went to call KK, he woke up instantly. He said what time is it? My assistant said it’s 4 am. When he came, I asked him if he could sing. He said, ‘Yes, yes, I will sing’. And then what he sang is in front of the entire world,” he said.

KK, too, reminisced about the memorable song during an interview. While speaking to DJ Anmol in an episode of Baaton Baaton Mein, KK spilled the beans on how he was skeptical about first recording the song and how Ismail Darbar assured him about it. He also revealed how he actually came up with the song.

“Mehboob put me with Ismail Darbar. Mehboob told me a song by his friend Ismail Darbar would suit me. When I heard the song, I loved it. I told Ismail I wanted to do this song even though it wasn’t my space, but I wanted to make it mine. So he said, “Ye tera he gaana hai (This song is yours only). The conviction with which he said that just held me, and I learned that song,” KK said.

He continued, “And I have to thank Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making it a big hit because the song comes at a crucial point in the movie. After recording the song, I returned and brought my wife, Jyoti, to listen. When I came back, I met Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and he told me that he had heard the song 30 times, and he was crying profusely; he hugged me and said, ‘Yaar ye tune kya kiya yaar’ (Buddy, what have you done). It was unbelievable for me since it was very early in my career.”

While KK might have left for his heavenly abode, his soulful voice continues to mesmerize listeners. The singer died of a sudden cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022, in Kolkata. He was there to perform in a concert at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata.

