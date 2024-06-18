In a whirlwind of top trending news, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 faces a release date delay, now clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava in December & many more. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s action flick “Sarfira” unveiled both a new poster and trailer today. Veteran singer Alka Yagnik’s diagnosis of a rare hearing loss emerged.

On a brighter note, actress Amala Paul welcomed a baby boy, and KK’s Bollywood debut in Bhansali’s “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” was revisited. Bobby Deol has become the talk of the town again as he criticized Bollywood’s profit-driven culture, while Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya, returns to theatres for its 20th anniversary.

Here’s your daily dose of trending entertainment news, featuring the latest highlights from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Indian cinema, and OTT platforms!

Bhansali’s Magical Touch: KK’s Bollywood Debut in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic love story “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (HDDCS) marks its 25th year, a fascinating detail resurfaces about the film’s unforgettable music. The maestro behind the movie’s soulful soundtrack, Ismail Darbar, wasn’t the only one discovering talent. Director Bhansali himself played a pivotal role in launching the career of a future legend – KK.

Bhansali, renowned for his keen understanding of music, handpicked KK for the film’s poignant song “Tadap Tadap.” This was a major break for the young singer, and his voice perfectly embodied the yearning and pain in the lyrics. “Tadap Tadap” became a runaway success, resonating deeply with audiences, especially Gen-X, and establishing itself as a timeless heartbreak anthem.

KK’s soulful rendition not only propelled the song to instant fame but also marked the beginning of his illustrious Bollywood journey. This collaboration stands as a testament to Bhansali’s ability to recognize raw talent and nurture it into brilliance. His “magical touch” extended beyond the film’s visuals and narrative, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry as well.

Excel Entertainment brings back Farhan Akhtar’s beloved film Lakshya to the big screen starting June 21st. The story of Karan Shergill’s (Hrithik Roshan) transformation in the Indian Army will be screened in over 50 PVR and INOX cinemas across 20 Indian cities.

This is your chance to relive Lakshya’s powerful themes of self-discovery, patriotism, and finding purpose. Don’t miss the special 20th-anniversary trailer showcasing Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring journey.

Meanwhile, read ‘Tracing Hrithik Roshan’s Box Office Run In The Post-COVID Era: 2 Films & A Worldwide Total Of Above 450 Crores Gross!’

Fans of Allu Arjun’s action-packed “Pushpa: The Rise” will have to wait a little longer for the sequel. The highly anticipated “Pushpa: The Rule” has been postponed from its original Independence Day release (August 15th) to December 6th, 2024.

This new release date puts “Pushpa: The Rule” in direct competition with another big-budget film – Vicky Kaushal’s “Chhava.” Both movies are expected to be major box office draws, potentially leading to a fierce fight for audience attention. Read more here

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is ready for takeoff! Ahead of today’s trailer release for his upcoming film “Sarfira,” a captivating new poster has been unveiled. The image features Kumar riding a motorcycle with a plane taking off in the background, hinting at the film’s themes of ambition and dreams.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the “Sarfira” trailer since the movie’s announcement. The drama film, a remake of the Tamil hit “Soorarai Pottru,” is directed by Sudha Kongara and also stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas.

The trailer for “Sarfira” dropped today at 11 AM IST, giving audiences a first glimpse into Kumar’s portrayal and the film’s story. Read the trailer review of Sarfira here

Bobby Deol is receiving critical praise for his performance in the recently released film “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor. However, the actor isn’t shying away from criticizing the industry. Deol spoke out about a “dark side” in Bollywood, where filmmakers prioritize profit over creativity.

Despite being the son of legendary actor Dharmendra, Deol’s career has faced challenges. He’s often compared to his successful brother Sunny Deol. In a recent interview, Deol discussed feeling lost due to the industry’s expectations and spoke of breaking free from a cycle that restricts actors’ growth. Read more

Amala Paul Welcomes Baby Boy

South Indian actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 11, 2024. They announced the happy news on their social media on June 17th, sharing a heartwarming video of them bringing their son home. The new arrival has been named Ilai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagat Desai (@j_desaii)

Congratulations poured in from fans and fellow celebrities alike. This is the first child for both Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, who got married in November 2023.

Playback Legend Alka Yagnik Battles Rare Hearing Loss

Beloved playback singer Alka Yagnik revealed she has been diagnosed with a rare form of sensory neural hearing loss. In a social media post, Yagnik stated the condition stemmed from a recent viral attack.

The singer expressed shock and requested well wishes from fans as she navigates this health setback. Yagnik is known for her countless chart-topping melodies and is a pillar of the Indian music industry. This news has garnered an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians.

Box Office Updates – Down South

Garudan Box Office Collection Day 18: Stays Steady Despite Maharaja’s Challenge; Strong Week 3 Pushes Film Towards Hit Status

Pushpa 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal In Danger Despite 500 Crores+ Collection As Allu Arjun Starrer To Be The Highest Earner Of December?

Maharaja Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Mints 20% More Than Opening Day On Monday!

Manamey Box Office Collection Day 11: Surpasses Om Bheem Bush, Bhimaa, Operation Valentine; Break Even Still A Target

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (North America): With 2M+ Prabhas’s Biggie Already Entered Top 10 Highest Indian Grossers List!

Box Office Updates – Bollywood

Chandu Champion Box Office Collections Day 4: Earns More On Monday (Partial Holiday) Than Friday

Rockstar Re-release Box Office (5th Weekend): Ranbir Kapoor Earns 43% Higher Than The OG Release, Widens Gap With Tamasha In Highest Grosser List!

Munjya Box Office Collection Day 11: Maintains Strong Daily Average, Scores Well On 2nd Monday

Box Office Updates – Hollywood

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Box Office (Worldwide): Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s Film Is On A Roll, Crosses $200 Million Milestone During Its 2nd Weekend!

Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): Pixar’s Animated Film Crosses The $150 Million Mark During Its Debut Weekend, Over 70% More Than The Prequel!

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Once Accused Of Removing Ayushmann Khurrana From Udta Punjab – Here’s How An Upset Bebo Reacted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News