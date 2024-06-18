Munjya continues to grow from strength to strength. Even on its 11th day, the collections were more significant than the first day, which was, as it is, pretty good at 4.21 crores. Now, on the partial holiday of Eid, the film has brought in 5.50 crores more, and that’s quite good as well. This way, the film has now also managed to keep its daily average of over 5.50 crores intact.

The film could, in fact, have collected even more, but then Chandu Champion is there for competition, and that film has also started gathering steam. It’s a much bigger film and its daily collections have been ahead of Munjya. That said, one has to credit the horror comedy for not slowing down at all and not just giving a solid fight but also keeping almost neck to neck at various centres.

The film has now reached 61.25 crores and if the momentum continues the way like it is right now, 70 crores would be hit by Friday, if not by Thursday night itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

