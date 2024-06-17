It was yet another fantastic day for Munjya as collections further rose on Sunday. The film is as it is over-performing on each of the days and after huge Saturday growth, there was huge interest in knowing whether Sunday would rise all over again. Last Sunday the growth was impacted due to India v/s Pakistan match but this Sunday there was no such distraction. Yes, there is competition from the new release Chandu Champion for sure, but then, on the other hand, Munjya is also a set movie with youth patronizing it in a big way.

This reflected well in Sunday collections which came to 8.75 crores. Now that’s a wonderful number because a film of this kind of budget could well have been content if these were the collections of the entire opening weekend. However, it’s instead coming on Day 10, and that shows how, in the current times, audiences embrace a film big time if the content works for them, with or without star power coming into the picture. Also, the numbers are greater than the 8.43 crores that were collected on the first Sunday, which further reflects excellent box office stability. Munjya stars Abhay Verma and Sharvari.

In the process, Munjya has now also scored a half century in real quick time. Its score stands at 55.75 crores and that brings it further up the list of the highest grossing films so far in 2024. It will certainly go past Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya [87 crores] and will also challenge Crew [90 crores] to find a place amongst the Top-3 grossers of 2024 after Fighter [212.50 crores] and Shaitaan [150 crores].

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

