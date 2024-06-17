Chandu Champion ended its opening weekend on a promising note. The sports biographical drama got an added benefit on Monday due to Eid Ul Adha. Unfortunately, Kartik Aaryan starrer couldn’t make the most of it, despite little to no competition at the box office. Scroll below for early trends for day 4.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. The film hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It received favorable reviews, with the masses praising Kartik Aaryan’s transformation and acting chops. The film largely depended on word of mouth, and it did play its magic in the opening weekend.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

The sports drama was expected to open with a double-digit score, but box office collections remained just about fair, with 5.40 crores coming in. A partially working Saturday further restricted growth, and this Kartik Aaryan starrer added another 7.70 crores. Makers breathed a huge sigh of relief as the earnings finally hit the 10 crore mark on Sunday. In fact, it went way past it with collections of 11.01 crores.

The total collection in the first weekend added upto 24.11 crores. Chandu Champion has time till June 27, 2024, because that’s when the Prabhas storm Kalki 2898 AD will hit the theatres and steal maximum screens.

Chandu Champion Day 4 Early Estimates

As per the early trends flowing in, Chandu Champion has added another 4.30-5.30 crores to its kitty on day 4. This is similar to the Friday collections. But given today was a partial holiday due to Eid, the numbers should have surged upto the 7-8 crores range. Unfortunately, that did not happen!

The overall collections after the first four days will now land somewhere between 28.41-29.41 crores. It now remains crucial for the film to maintain a stronghold throughout the remaining week to make a fast entry into the 50 crore club.

More about Chandu Champion

The supporting cast includes Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, Anirudh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, and Sonali Kulkarni, among others. Chandu Champion is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

