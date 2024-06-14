Chandu Champion Verdict After 1st Day 1st Show
Netizens Are Highly Impressed With Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion is winning hearts, and the verdict after the first day of the first show of the film makes it evident that Kabir Khan is finally back after a dull phase with Tubelight and 83. He has hit the jackpot with the sports biopic, as the audiences cannot stop talking about it.

The audiences have been expressing their views about the film on social media, and it is so heartwarming to witness such enthusiasm after so long. Finally, Kartik Aaryan’s hard work on the film has paid off since he has received accolades for his performance.

Fans have been reviewing Chandu Champion on social media, and none of them has anything bad to say. They are just bowled with Kartik Aaryan‘s amazing transformation to play the Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

A user commented, “Just when you think Bollywood can’t get better, Chandu Champion hits on screen.” Another post read, “Omg. This is lit AF. If you’re looking for a movie that will stay with you, #ChanduChampion is the one. Exceptional!” One more review read, “Chandu Champion delivers on every front – story, performance, direction. A must-watch!”

Appraising Kabir Khan’s talent to spot talent, a user wrote, “Honestly, when two brilliant minds and talents collaborate for a film with a great story that will hit the right spots, you expect nothing short of this!” Another user wrote, “The emotional depth of Chandu Champion is something you rarely see in movies. Outstanding!” A film lover wrote, “A film that is both heartwarming & hilarious… Kartik & Kabir Khan have outdone themselves with.”

Meanwhile a set of audiences is so thrilled to witness Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar that they are manifesting National Award for the actor.

Check out their reactions.

For the unversed, Chandu Champion, featuring an extraordinary story of a man who refused to surrender, is perfectly portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who truly gave his heart and soul to this film. As the Kabir Khan directorial has been released, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is winning the hearts of the audience with his amazing performance.

