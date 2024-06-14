Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion is winning hearts, and the verdict after the first day of the first show of the film makes it evident that Kabir Khan is finally back after a dull phase with Tubelight and 83. He has hit the jackpot with the sports biopic, as the audiences cannot stop talking about it.

The audiences have been expressing their views about the film on social media, and it is so heartwarming to witness such enthusiasm after so long. Finally, Kartik Aaryan’s hard work on the film has paid off since he has received accolades for his performance.

Fans have been reviewing Chandu Champion on social media, and none of them has anything bad to say. They are just bowled with Kartik Aaryan‘s amazing transformation to play the Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

A user commented, “Just when you think Bollywood can’t get better, Chandu Champion hits on screen.” Another post read, “Omg. This is lit AF. If you’re looking for a movie that will stay with you, #ChanduChampion is the one. Exceptional!” One more review read, “Chandu Champion delivers on every front – story, performance, direction. A must-watch!”

Appraising Kabir Khan’s talent to spot talent, a user wrote, “Honestly, when two brilliant minds and talents collaborate for a film with a great story that will hit the right spots, you expect nothing short of this!” Another user wrote, “The emotional depth of Chandu Champion is something you rarely see in movies. Outstanding!” A film lover wrote, “A film that is both heartwarming & hilarious… Kartik & Kabir Khan have outdone themselves with.”

Meanwhile a set of audiences is so thrilled to witness Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar that they are manifesting National Award for the actor.

Check out their reactions.

Start preparing for National Award speech!! You lived the character 👏..#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik #ChanduChampion in cinemas now https://t.co/LfAEf0Tn3W — Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) June 14, 2024

TRENDIEST NOW.!!🥉🙏1 day to GO

CHAMPION @TheAaryanKartik it's seems like a blockbuster #kartikaaryan definitely ur hardworking received lots of love and respect for this character in chandu champion u will received national award for this character for sure💪 #chanduchampion pic.twitter.com/X5mwscRQ2r — kartik's_ santoshii (@kartikxaaryan_) June 13, 2024

the proud and happy tears in everyone's eyes. Don't know if Kartik'll get a national award for this or not, but he'll surely win the ENTIRE NATION WITH THIS PERFORMANCE!!❤❤ so proud of you @TheAaryanKartik 🧿🫶🏻#ChanduChampion #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/A8ffSjceZY — sakt` (@SarTikFied) June 12, 2024

For the unversed, Chandu Champion, featuring an extraordinary story of a man who refused to surrender, is perfectly portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who truly gave his heart and soul to this film. As the Kabir Khan directorial has been released, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is winning the hearts of the audience with his amazing performance.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Is The Upcoming Box Office Star With 5 Loaded Blockbusters & 3 Speculated Films, Making Him The Money Minting Machine?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News