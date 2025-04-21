The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Telugu supernatural thriller film, Odela 2, is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. Despite four days of its release, the movie has yet to cross 3 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Odela 2 Box Office Performance Day 4

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 4th day, the movie earned 61 lakhs* when it came to the day-wise collections. This was a slight drop of around 3% since the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer amassed 63 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 2.8 crores*.

The movie is still below 3 crores, which is indeed a pitiful sign. Odela 2 opened at a mere 85 lakhs, which was extremely disappointing, given the strong fan following of Tamanaah Bhatia. On its 2nd day, the movie saw a further drop of 16% and garnered 71 lakhs.

The 4th day collections of the film marked the lowest, which makes things even more challenging for the horror-thriller flick. Odela 2 has also received mostly negative reviews from the critics and masses alike, which has added to the poor performance of the same. Despite a powerful storyline, audiences were disappointed with the poor execution of the movie. The film is also lagging behind the 4-day collections of Tammannah’s last horror flick Aranmanai 4 by 87%.

Needless to say, Odela 2 is also lagging behind massively when it comes to recovering its entire budget. The movie is mounted at a scale of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 2.8 crores, it has managed to cover only 11.2% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the collections manage to witness any growth in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Day 1: Prabhas Needs Less Than 100 Crore To Destroy The Only Opening Record By A Bollywood Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News