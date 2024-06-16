Kalki 2898 AD is about ten days away from its big release, and the anticipation is sky-high. Despite criticism over similarities with Dune and Mad Max: Fury Road, the recently released trailer was hailed for its high production value. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the entire team have put their heart and soul into the epic sci-fi action drama. One can already see the good signs as the film is unlocking milestones in the overseas markets. Scroll below for more details!

The Nag Ashwin directorial is slated for its theatrical release on June 27, 2024. The advance booking commenced in North America, and the response continues to be highly favorable.

Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking Update (USA/ Canada)

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Kalki 2898 AD has already crossed the $1.50 million mark in advance booking for the opening day, including premieres. It is to be noted that Guntur Kaaram, with $1.78 million box office collections, held the crown of Biggest Opener of 2024 in North America. But this Prabhas starrer will easily achieve and surpass that feat by a huge margin in the next few days.

Additionally, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, which was the highest Indian grosser in North America, with lifetime collections of $7.8 million. However, it is to be noted that the action film had earned only $565K (without premieres) on its opening day.

When compared, Kalki 2898 AD has already earned 3X the sum, so one can imagine the mammoth it would be at the overseas box office.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The epic dystopian science fiction action drama is the first motion picture in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Apart from Prabhas, the ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam.

Kalki 2898 AD is made on a whopping budget of 600 crores, the most expensive Indian film ever made.

